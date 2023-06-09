Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): The fire that broke out in a five-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area has been extinguished, an official said on Friday.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade official, the fire has been extinguished and 50-60 people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated through a staircase of the adjacent building.

"Fire confined to the ground, first, second, third, fourth & fifth floor of Ground plus upper six floored building. Part of the ceiling portion of first and second and part of the staircase has fallen", the official said.

The fire broke out at around 3.25 AM on Friday and was extinguished by around 7.55 AM. About 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The official further informed that Parag Chakankar who sustained minor burns in the fire was admitted to the hospital and was discharged later.

"As a precautionary measure firefighting is going on from outside of the building", the official added. (ANI)

