Mumbai, June 9: At least 60 residents were rescued and one was injured in a major fire that broke out in a residential building in the congested Zaveri Bazar area of South Mumbai early on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze took place in an old six-storey building at Dhunji Street as people slept around 1.30 a.m. The Mumbai Fire Brigade teams rushed there to battle the conflagration with the flames engulfing all the floors of the building. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Watch Video: 60 Rescued, One Injured After Blaze Engulfs Building in Zaveri Bazar

#Mumbai #Fire #zaveribazar Level - III fire was reported at south Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazar. Fire confined to ground, first, second, third, fourth & fifth floor of Ground plus upper six floored building. 50-60 trapped persons were safely evacuated by the staircase of the adjacent… pic.twitter.com/Qtv4RGhgEw — Mayuresh Ganapatye (@mayuganapatye) June 9, 2023

As a precaution, the firemen quickly evacuated the residents using the staircase of an adjacent building even as the ceiling and portions of the stairway started collapsing. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

One person, Parag Chakankar, 40, sustained certain minor injuries in the fire, but he was treated and allowed to go. After a battle of nearly six hours, the blaze was finally extinguished around 8 a.m. Friday and now cooling operations are going on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2023 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).