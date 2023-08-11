Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Five patients, including a pregnant woman, died within a span of just one day at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation, hospital authorities confirmed.

Following their deaths, attendants and relatives of the patients created a ruckus inside the hospital premises and accused the hospital administration of demanding huge sums of money for basic amenities.

They alleged that hospital staff are demanding Rs 100 for mobile charging, Rs 200 for an ICU bed and Rs 200 for an oxygen bed.

As the ruckus intensified, police was deployed in heavy force.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awad visited the hospital to take stock of the situation and held the hospital administration accountable for the deaths.

Meanwhile, Dr Anirudh Malgaonkar, Hospital Medical Officer on Thursday said that “five people had died which include one patient of cardiac arrest, one patient of vomiting, one unknown and one patient of foot abscess. While a pregnant woman also has died.”

Malgaonkar said that the hospital has reached its maximum capacity and ICUs did not have vacant beds. (ANI)

