Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Monday announced the extension of the timings of restaurants and shops and re-opening of amusement parks in the state from October 22.

"After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides, said the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today.

"The issue of vaccination to children was also discussed in the meeting. CM instructed the Health Department to be in touch with the Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready," it added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state stand at 28,631, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year.

"Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," I S Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner said. (ANI)

