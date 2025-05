Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) In light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday announced the introduction of disaster management training across all industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The state skill development minister, in a statement, said a special programme will begin on Thursday to equip students with essential knowledge in civil defence and disaster preparedness.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: LeT Hotbed in Muridke Turns Into Rubble After India Strikes Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoJK (Watch Video).

The aim is to strengthen resilience and readiness among youth in response to potential emergencies, the statement said.

The programme will be launched at the Rajamata Jijau Government ITI in Kopri, Thane, and will be expanded to other ITIs in the state later.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: India Responds to Unprovoked Small Arms, Artillery Firing From Pakistan Across LoC.

Former Director General of Police Praveen Dixit will guide the sessions, while training will be conducted in collaboration with Aniruddha's Academy of Disaster Management.

The curriculum will cover various aspects of civil defence and emergency response techniques.

Lodha said the move is a proactive step towards preparing the younger generation to contribute effectively in times of national crisis and natural calamities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)