Mumbai, July 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will cancel fake birth certificates issued to Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state by August 15, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, Bawankule said that 42,000 such cases have been identified. However, the actual number is more, which will be ascertained by officials.

"By August 15, fake birth certificates given to Bangladeshis (staying illegally in the state) will be cancelled,” Bawankule said, adding that the copies of such certificates will have to be sent to the Department of Revenue and the Department of Health.

The minister spoke to the state chief secretary on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Earlier this year, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that 3,997 birth certificates were issued to Bangladeshis who had submitted forged documents, leading to the state government suspending two officials previously posted in Malegaon.

In March, Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State in the Home Department, had said that in the last four years, the state government has been cracking down on Bangladeshis residing illegally in the state as never before.

In 2021, 109 Bangladeshis residing illegally in the state were deported, followed by 77 in 2022, and 127 in 2023.

In 2024, 716 illegal Bangladeshi residents were arrested and 202 deported. Until March 2024, action was taken against 600 Bangladeshis residing illegally in the state.

