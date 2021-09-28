Aurangabad, Sep 28 (PTI) The roof of medieval era Town Hall was damaged in heavy rains here in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

Also Read | Punjab: 62-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Her House In Jalandhar; Probe Launched.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Upset by Birth of Twin Daughters, Man Strangulates Wife to Death; Arrested.

Several mud tiles from the roof of the Town Hall, constructed in the early 17th Century, fell due to the heavy downpour that lashed the city on Monday night, an official said.

Water-logging was reported from many areas in Aurangabad, the largest city in the Marathwada region, a civic official said, adding that many trees are uprooted due to high-speed winds.

Incidents of falling of trees are reported from Ulka Nagari, municipal corporation area, Kranti Chowk and other localities.

Heavy rains have been lashing the Marathwada region comprising eight districts since Monday evening, causing floods in many areas and claiming ten lives in over the last 48 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Water-logging was reported from Noor Colony, Kailash Nagar, Mayur Park, and Shreya Nagar, a civic official said.

An autorickshaw and three four-wheelers were damaged after a wall and a tree collapsed on them in the municipal corporation area, the official added.

Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey visited the Town Hall to take stock of the situation.

"Town Hall was originally constructed by Malik Ambar in the first quarter of the 17th Century. It was later used as a guest house during the rule of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. In the Nizam period, the Town Hall was converted into prison before it was finally got its current look. Currently, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has set up an art gallery in this Hall," historian Dulari Qureshi told PTI.

This monument has rooms on the upper floor. It was earlier was used by priests of different religions for debates, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)