Hyderabad, September 28: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana where a man allegedly killed his wife after being upset by the birth of twin daughters. Reports inform that the accused, who hails from the Jogulamba-Gadwal district, killed his wife on Saturday night. According to the report by TOI, Venkatesh, an employee at the local mandal praja parishad office married his 28-year-old wife Pavani Annapurna a few years ago. Police registered a case against Venkatesh under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Haryana Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ambala.

The couple was blessed with a girl child. As per details by the Police, he was angry at the birth of the first girl child. Police sources said that Pavani, during her second pregnancy, gave birth to twin girls on September 22. The TOI report states that on Saturday night, Venkatesh had a heated argument with Pavani over the birth of three girls as he wanted a male child. Kerala Shocker: 31-Year-Old Woman Throws Her Twin Children Into Well Before Attempting Suicide in Kozhikode; Arrested on Charges Of Murder.

Deputy superintendent of police Ranga Swamy told TOI that he strangulated his wife using her headscarf after being angry and upset by the birth of the twin daughters. The man tried to cover up the crime in front of his parents saying that his wife died suddenly. However, Pavani’s parents suspected foul play and lodged a complaint with the police. During the investigation, police came to know that Venkatesh strangulated her to death.

