Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya claimed stones were pelted at him in Mumbai on Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil confirmed the attack on the former Lok Sabha MP.

The Minister said that the stone-pelting incident took place.

Speaking to the media, he said, "It is true there was stone-pelting. The probe is underway to find who was behind it. Police will take appropriate action against those found guilty. A case has been registered in the matter."

Somaiya claimed he was injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident by the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday.

In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goondas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 goondas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena goondas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said in another tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and requested the Centre to take action against concerned officials.

"An attempt was made to attack Kirti Somaiya outside a police station in Mumbai last night. We will request Central Government to take action against concerned officials," Fadnavis said. (ANI)

