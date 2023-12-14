Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Reacting to the threat perception to NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Chaggan Bhujbal, Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant said that the Home Department will take the necessary action after talking to him.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said, "The safety of the members of the House and people outside the house is the responsibility of the government. Our Home department will take the necessary action after talking to Chhagan Bhujbal as this government is ready to provide safety to everyone...The CM will reply on the Maratha Reservation as soon as possible"

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Received Highest National Awards of 14 Countries Since 2014, Says Government in Rajya Sabha.

On the statement of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve that Chhagan Bhujbal was trying to depict himself as the god of the Other Backward Castes so he was giving such statements, he said that Danve said so as he was in the opposition.

"The job of the opposition is to defame the government so Danve is giving such statements," he added.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Delhi Court Sends Four Accused to Seven-Day Police Custody for Breaching Security at New Parliament Building.

During a session in the state Assembly Chhagan Bhujbal had claimed that he was receiving threats as he opposed giving reservations to Marathas under the OBC category.

Earlier Maharashtra Minister Sambhuraj Desai (Shinde faction) condemned the statement of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and further said that Bhujbal Saheb has done the work of creating a rumour.

"Bhujbal Saheb has done the work of creating a rumour. Bhujbal's statement regarding reservations is 100 percent wrong," said Sambhuraj Desai.

State Cabinet Minister and NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Chhagan Bhujbal opposed giving reservations to Marathas under the OBC category and warned the government that he will not tolerate injustice to OBCs and will not remain silent.

Chhagan Bhujbal had said, "I will not tolerate injustice to OBCs and will not remain silent. If needed, I will fight for justice even though I am part of the government." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)