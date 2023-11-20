Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested a medical sailor working at the Indian Navy Hospital Station (Ashwini Hospital) in Mumbai's Colaba on the allegations of bribery.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sanju, H Aralikatti, Sailor in the Indian Navy.

Also Read | India Mushroom Summit 2023: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh Inaugurates Three-Day Event.

A case was registered on complaint against a Sailor, Indian Navy Hospital Station (Ashmini Hospital), Colaba, Mumbai and other unknown public servants.

It was alleged that the accused was demanding undue advantage for a positive medical report in the medical examination of the candidates.

Also Read | Hyderabad Eatery Shut After Over 25 Fall Sick And Video of Insect in Food Goes Viral.

The medical examination of defence candidates who have passed written and physical test was going on in INHS Ashwini Hospital.

It was further alleged that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 30 thousand and directed the complainant to transfer the said bribe through UPI bearing his phone number.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents related to the medical examination of defence.

The arrested accused was produced before the competent court and was remanded to police custody until November 22.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)