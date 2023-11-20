Hyderabad, November 20: A hotel on Mir Alam Mandi Road in the Old City was closed after several people fell ill after consuming food on Thursday. A video of a dead insect found in the food at the eatery went viral on social media. The hotel was shut down after several people complained.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, some of the people ate there, and some took food home. About 20 to 25 people, 12 from the same family, had symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. They have been getting treatment at different hospitals since Friday. The customers reported the incident to the Mir Chowk police and the GHMC officials for investigation. Hyderabad Shocker: School Students Steal Laddu From Ganesh Pandal, Four Including Two Minors Arrested as CCTV Video Surfaces.

The GHMC officials said they collected food samples and sent them to the state food laboratory in Nacharam for testing. They said they would act based on the results. They also closed the hotel and gave a notice to the mandi owner. The food safety officer of GHMC inspected the place and saw that the kitchen was dirty. Hyderabad: Stampede-Like Situation Outside Firm During Walk-in Interview as Job Seekers Tussle With Each Other at Entry Gate.

In another incident, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials sealed a restaurant in Sanathnagar after 12 people became unwell after eating Mandi served there. According to GHMC authorities, 12 people who ate the meal at Hotel Masha Allah were unwell and were brought to the hospital in May. They were released the following day after therapy, and their health was stable.

