Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): A jailer and a police constable were injured after they were allegedly attacked by two inmates in the Aadharwadi Jail of Maharashtra's Thane, the police informed.

Jailer Anand Pansare and police constable Bhausaheb Ganjve were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured jail staff were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment, the police added.

Also Read | Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, 4 Members of Family Killed.

As per the police, following the incident, a case under Sections 333 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two accused, Mohammad Altaf and Ankit Mahendra Prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)