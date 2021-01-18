Nagpur, Jan 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man suddenly collapsed while playing cricket on a ground here in Maharashtra on Monday and was declared dead at a hospital, police said.

The incident occurred when the deceased Raman Gaikwad, a final year student of BCA, was playing cricket with his friends in Ajni area, an official said.

Gaikwad's friends first took him to his home, from where he was rushed to a private hospital in Ramdaspeth area, where doctors declared him dead.

Cardiac arrest is suspected to have caused Gaikwad's death, an official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)