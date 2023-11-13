A massive fire broke out at a house in Navi Mumbai. (Photo/ ANI)

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a locked house within a residential society in Sanpada Sector 14, Navi Mumbai on Monday evening.

The incident prompted immediate firefighting operations to control the blaze.

Fortunately, there have been no casualties or injuries reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

