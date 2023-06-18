Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a godown located in the Gangadham area of Pune, on Sunday.

The reason behind the fire is not known yet.

After receiving the information, the fire tenders reached the spot. The locals also gathered at the site. A dousing operation is currently underway.

"A total of 22 fire tenders are in place to control the fire. Around 20 to 25 godowns of different materials were gutted in the fire. Some nearby residents are being evacuated", said the Pune Fire Department.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

