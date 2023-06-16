A massive fire broke out in a photo frames manufacturing unit located in a building in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Friday. A massive cloud of smoke can be seen from far as visuals are coming from the location. No casualties in the incident have been reported yet. Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in A Revolving Restaurant At Panchkula’s Amravati Mall (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Fire Video

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a photo frames manufacturing unit located in a building, in Tirupati, today; no casualties were reported#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/GUDR7TE9YH — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

