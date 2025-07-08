Thane, July 8: In a surprising turn of events, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik on Tuesday broke ranks with his government and came to Mira Bhayandar to support the MNS protest against traders over the language row. But instead of a warm welcome, MNS workers called him a traitor and forced the minister to leave the spot. The minister had no choice but to leave as the crowd grew agitated.

Earlier, the Minister challenged his government, saying that the police can attempt to arrest him, but he would join the protest. Meanwhile, police detained several MNS workers, including their Thane chief Avinash Jadhav, as they tried to march during the protest. Mumbai: MNS Workers Warn Bookstore Owners in Vikhroli Against Selling Hindi Textbooks, Burn Cover Page in Protest After Hindi Made 'General' 3rd Language in Maharashtra Schools (Video).

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik Arrives at Mira-Bhayander

#WATCH | Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik arrives at Mira-Bhayander, where MNS workers held a protest today over the language row pic.twitter.com/QDgR9JoTn8 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

The tensions flared after a food stall owner was attacked for not speaking Marathi, sparking protests from traders and a fierce counter-protest by the MNS. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the administration asked them to take an alternate route, to which they did not agree.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, "It would be wrong to say that we did not permit the protest at Mira Road. I have spoken to the commissioner, who told me that the Police did not refuse permission for the protest." He said that the MNS workers asked permission to protest on a route where it was not possible to approve. Mumbai: MNS Workers Repeatedly Slap 'Jodhpur Sweets' Shop Owner for Not Speaking Marathi in Mira Road, Video Goes Viral.

"They had asked for permission for a meeting. We were giving them that permission, but they wanted to hold a protest march on a route where it was not possible to do so. We asked them to take an alternate route, but they did not agree to it. It would be wrong to say that they were not given permission," the CM said.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam said there is no political angle to the issue, stating that MNS was denied protest permission only because the chosen location could cause problems. He added that permission would be granted if they agreed to change the location, but the party refused.

"There is no politics in this. The location where they have requested permission may create a few issues. We have told them to change the location, and then permission will be granted. But they are not willing to change the place," Kadam said.

