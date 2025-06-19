In a controversial move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area entered bookstores and warned shopkeepers not to sell Hindi-language textbooks for Classes 1 to 4. The party workers reportedly protested against the promotion of Hindi over Marathi in primary education. As part of the demonstration, they set fire to the cover page of a Hindi textbook, drawing criticism and reigniting the language debate in the state. This comes as the Maharashtra government has revised its language policy, stating that Hindi will be taught as the general third language from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools. However, schools can offer another Indian language if at least 20 students per grade request an alternative to Hindi. ‘Hindi Imposition Will Not Be Tolerated’: Raj Thackeray Dares Maharashtra Government to Implement Its Decision to Make Hindi 3rd Language in Marathi Schools.

MNS Warns Bookstores Against Selling Hindi Textbooks for Classes 1 to 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDTV Marathi (@ndtvmarathi)

MNS workers stormed shops in Vikhroli, warning sellers not to sell Hindi textbooks for classes 1–4. They even burned more than thousand book covers.#MNS #RajThackeray #Marathi #Hindi #Vikhroli pic.twitter.com/KIRYD2jXlC — ＴＡＲＵＮ (@fptarun) June 19, 2025

