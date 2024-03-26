Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): A 11-year-old boy was allegedly forced to chant religious slogans in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Mira Road police, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against five people in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly forcing another boy to raise a slogan.

The incident came to light after the father of the 11-year-old boy approached the police on Monday evening, alleging his son was forced to raise religious slogans by a group of minors.

"On the way back home at nearly 9.30 pm, he said his son greeted some people with one community's slogan and moments later, a group stopped him and forced him to shout another community's slogan," according to Mira Road police.

The police said that five boys seen in CCTV have been identified and would send summons to them and record their statements.

The case has been registered against the five people, for hurting religious sentiments under IPC sections 448, 295-A, 153(1), 143, 37(1)(C), and 135.

Further investigation is underway.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said that the police are doing there job. "I got the video and it's really sad. The police are doing there job," Rane said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Maharashtra's Beed, a religious slogan was found written on the wall of a mosque, officials said on Tuesday.

"A FIR was lodged in the incident in which a slogan was written on the wall of Markaz Masjid. The accused will be arrested soon," SDPO Dheeraj Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

