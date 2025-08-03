Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, Nagpur's historic Chitar Oli market has transformed into a vibrant hub, with artisans working tirelessly to make beautifully designed Ganesh idols. The generations-old families continue their age-old tradition of murti-making (idol making) in preparation for the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin Gaikwad, one of the artisans from the market, highlighted the deep-rooted heritage of the market. "Chitar Oli is a market built by Raghuji Raje Bhosale. The work here has been continuing for generations--our family has been part of this tradition for over 200 years. Most of the craftsmen here are painters, and the painting style in this market is unique," he said.

Also Read | Has Modi Government Rolled Out New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

Gaikwad explained the process of crafting each idol that makes it unique. "The structure is first made using wood, then a layer of grass is added, followed by clay. This technique has been passed down through generations. Earlier, there were only 3 to 4 families involved in this craft, but over time, many new artisans have joined in, expanding the market," he added.

According to him, the market collectively produces around 4,000 to 5,000 Ganesh idols every year, with each artist employing 5 to 7 workers based on the workload.

Also Read | Odisha: Suspected Sabotage Attempt on Railway Track Between Rangra and Karmpada Stations in Sundargarh District.

Vijay Barlinge, another artisan, emphasised the scale and economic significance of Chitar Oli. "This is an ancient and renowned market, also established by Raghuji Raje Bhosale. Today, at least 1,000 artisans work here. The market offers a major source of livelihood, employing at least 1000 artisans for 6 months. The annual turnover from idol sales ranges between Rs 5 crores and Rs 10 crores," he said.

Chitar Oli, located in the heart of Nagpur, dates back to the Bonsle era and holds immense historical and cultural value. The name 'Chitar Oli' comes from the Marathi word chitrakar, meaning painter, reflecting the area's legacy of skilled craftsmen and idol-makers. Traditionally known for producing hand-painted Ganesh and Durga idols, the market becomes very vibrant and colourful during the Ganesh Utsav season, drawing devotees, buyers, and tourists.

The significance of Chitar Oli extends beyond its religious contributions, as it also preserves the age-old tradition of idol crafting and painting. Maharashtra is one of the key states for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and markets like Chitar Oli are central to the festival's preparations, supplying the demands for Ganesha's idols. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)