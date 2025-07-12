Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunil Tatkare expressed pride and gratitude following the inclusion of twelve forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Speaking on ANI, Tatkare highlighted his persistent efforts in raising the issue in Parliament, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to support the proposal.

"I had raised this question multiple times in Parliament to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They ensured the state's proposal was sent to UNESCO. This is a historic moment, as it's the first time twelve sites from a single state have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List," Tatkare said.

The NCP MP emphasised the significance of the Raigad Fort, noting that the Raigad Fort Authority has been established to spearhead its development.

"To develop the Raigarh Fort, the Raigarh Fort Authority has been established... As the MP from Raigad, I will do my best for the funds and permissions needed from the Indian government...," he added.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his congratulations to the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj following the recognition of 12 forts associated with the Maratha king as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

"I congratulate the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on this historic achievement. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating these forts for UNESCO recognition. I am confident that these forts will now attract more tourists, and our glorious history will be known across the globe," CM Fadnavis told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that every India is elated with this recognition and said when we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance and emphasis on social welfare as 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition.

In a remarkable decision taken at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India's official nomination for 2024-25 cycle, 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition. This global accolade celebrates India's enduring cultural legacy, showcasing its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity, and historical continuity, the Ministry of Culture said in an official statement.

Spanning from the 17th to 19th centuries CE, this extraordinary network of twelve forts demonstrates the strategic military vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire.

The proposal was sent to the consideration of World Heritage Committee in Jan 2024 and after a rigorous eighteen-month long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and visit of ICOMOS's mission to review the sites, this historic decision was taken by the members of the World Heritage Committee today evening at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, the Ministry said. (ANI)

