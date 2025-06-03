Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged abduction, repeated rape, forced abortion, and prostitution of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra to conduct an investigation, ensure the immediate arrest of the main accused, and provide strict punishment under relevant laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the POCSO Act.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Arrested for 4-year-old Girl’s Rape After Absconding for 4 Years.

The NCW also emphasised the need for victim support and rehabilitation. A detailed action-taken report will be submitted within three days.

"Taking suo motu cognizance of a deeply disturbing report of the abduction, repeated rape, forced abortion, and prostitution of a 15-year-old girl in Thane, Maharashtra, the Chairperson, NCW, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, has directed the DGP to ensure a swift and fair investigation. Immediate arrest of the main accused and strict action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, POCSO Act, and other applicable laws is paramount. Victim support and rehabilitation must be ensured. A detailed action-taken report to be submitted to NCW within three days," the NCW said in a post on X.

Also Read | Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela 2025: Devotees at Mela Befitting Reply to Perpetrators of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Farooq Abdullah.

https://x.com/NCWIndia/status/1929785667623747756

Earlier on Monday, the NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar strongly condemned the "gross negligence and systemic failures" that led to the tragic death of a minor Dalit rape victim in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who was kept waiting in an ambulance for over four hours without medical attention.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, Rahatkar directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the case, demanding immediate action against those responsible and a detailed action-taken report within three days.

"Taking suo motu cognisance of the tragic death of a minor Dalit rape victim in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who was kept waiting in an ambulance for over four hours without medical attention, the Chairperson, NCW, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, has strongly condemned the gross negligence and systemic failures involved. She has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the case, as well as into the role of hospital authorities and police in this tragic lapse. Immediate action must be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty. A detailed action-taken report must be submitted to the Commission within three days," the NCW stated on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)