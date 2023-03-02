Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): One person was killed while another was severely injured after a car rammed into two rickshaws at Thane's Eastern Express Highway on Wednesday night, police said.

"A car rammed into two rickshaws and a car on Thane's Eastern Express Highway in which the rickshaw driver died on the spot and one person was injured. After the accident, the car driver fled leaving the car on the spot," according to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Arjun Prajapati.

The injured person identified as Ahmed Ansari is an advocate by profession. Ansari has suffered injuries on his head and legs, police said.

The police have registered a case and are looking for the absconding driver.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

