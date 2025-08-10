Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): A portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the making of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur on Saturday. A few construction workers are feared trapped there. No casualties have been reported so far. NDRF and the Police have initiated a rescue operation.

Speaking to ANI, Nagpur DM Vipin Itankar said, "When RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) for slab was being put in, it collapsed. The labourers who were working suffered minor injuries. They were 15-16 in number. Some have been shifted to Nandini Hospital, and some to Max Hospital."

Nagpur DM added, "As per protocol, NDRF, Police Department and Revenue Department are present here. The debris is being removed with the help of machines."

He also urged the public not to spread rumours. "I have a request that the rumours should not be spread that there are so many 50 people, 15-16 have been shifted and have minor injuries, and the work of removing the debris is going on."

Sanjay Meena, Metropolitan Commissioner, Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) reiterated to ANI, "15-16 people were injured. There are no grievous injuries. They are in the hospital. The collector has given his official statement. Construction work of Koradi temple was ongoing here. Contractors under NMRDA were working here. How this happened can be spoken about only after a complete inquiry. We will have a detailed inquiry. There are no casualties so far."

An eyewitness, Ratnadeep Rangari, told ANI that nine people have been rescued so far. "We rescued nine people. They have sustained injuries and have been taken to hospitals. People fell down when the slab collapsed. They were covered in blood," he said.

The incident took place between 8:00 and 8:15 pm on Saturday on the Khaparkheda-Koradi Temple road. (ANI)

