New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra, on January 12 and address the youth of the nation.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that on the occasion of the 161st anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, the 27th National Youth Festival is being celebrated in Nashik, Maharashtra. January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day.

He further added that thousands of youth from all the states and union territories of the country have gathered here in the city of Kumbh.

He also informed that the National Youth Festival will be inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He further said that PM Narendra Modi will address around one lakh youth participants. He added that the event will showcase the youth power of the country and the youth of the country will take a vow to make India developed by the year 2047, which will be the 100th year of Indian independence.

This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan India in collaboration with multiple government departments.

"'MY Bharat' volunteers throughout the country, with support from NSS units, NYKS and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for India. Youth Clubs will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere. More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign," Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said.

Volunteers are registered for these events through the MY Bharat digital platform (https://mybharat.gov.in). Road safety awareness events will be conducted at major cities and 750 districts headquarters of the country on January 12. Trained Road Safety volunteers will be flagged off by Central and State Ministers, local MPs or MLAs, marking a commitment to building a safer tomorrow through an intensive campaign. These volunteers will be deployed to assist in handling traffic at traffic choke points and also conduct road safety awareness activities.

Volunteers will also be visiting Anganwadi centres for story-telling sessions for children and will be conducting information dissemination about government schemes.

January 12, 2024 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and is celebrated as National Youth Day. The Department of Youth Affairs is gearing up for National Youth Day with a unique and expansive approach designed to engage and empower every corner of the country's young demographic.

Across 763 districts of the country, a district-level mega programme on National Youth Day 2024 will begin with a reverent floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

"A cultural programme showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the district and the talents of the youth, with the participation of winners of Yuva Utsav as well as teams or individuals from the host institutions, shall also be presented at the end of the programme," Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports added.

The partner Ministries and their district-level offices will set-up stalls with various exhibitions, activities, enrolment, and awareness drives on January 12, 2024 alongside the mega program at the venue focusing on Traffic Awareness, Nutrition and Diet, Products of KVIC startups, PMEGP beneficiaries etc. All the above events are being created at the district level on the digital MY Bharat platform so as to improve youth outreach. Such event generation ensures that each district's unique character and youth aspirations are reflected in the outdoor activities.

Youth across India can indicate interest in participating in activities nearest to them. They can also upload photos and media of their participation on the MY Bharat platform. (ANI)

