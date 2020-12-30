New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra police chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed the director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Jaiswal to the post of Director General, CISF from the date of joining the post and up to September 30, 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation, it said.

