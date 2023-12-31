Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): In the wake of New Year celebrations, Maharashtra Police has tightened security in Thane.

Vehicles are being checked by the police as a security measure.

Meanwhile, Nagpur traffic police welcomed motorists with flowers on New Year's Eve, appealing to citizens to follow traffic rules.

Nagpur traffic police also launched anti-drunken and driving action against drunk drivers in various squares of the city. While the Delhi Police conducted a flag march in Connaught Place on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

Additional DCP New Delhi District, Ravikant Kumar said, "Heavy police force has been deployed in the crowded areas of Connaught Place. The force has been briefed on handling the situation. To avoid mishappening, the force has been deployed in the inner and the outer circle, vehicles are being checked, and we are using an alcometer too."

Meanwhile, a large number of tourists flocked to different places in the country to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm along with their family members. (ANI)

