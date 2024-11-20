Wardha, November 20: NCP (SP) spokesperson Nitesh Karale from Maharashtra's Wardha constituency on Wednesday claimed that he was assaulted by two BJP supporters near a polling station. The leader belonging to Sharad Pawar's party, popular among locals as Karale Master, said the incident took place at Umri Meghe when he was returning after casting his vote.

Polling was conducted on Wednesday in all 288 assembly seats in the state. Karale claimed he came across a BJP booth set up near the polling centre. When he confronted those manning the booth, two persons got into a heated exchange with him and assaulted him, alleged the NCP (SP) spokesperson. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting Concludes As 58.22% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Highest Polling in Gadchiroli at 69.63%.

A purported video of the alleged incident has surfaced on social media. In the Wardha constituency, BJP's Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar is up against Shekhar Pramod Shende of the Congress. According to locals, Karale was not supposed to be at that booth which belonged to the BJP. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Form Government Again, Predicts P-MARQ Survey; Check Seat Numbers Here.

Video of Purported Incident Surfaces

Karale said he filed a police complaint about the alleged assault. According to sources in Wardha police, they will hear both sides before taking the next step. Meanwhile, a polling booth was vandalised and an NCP (SP) worker was assaulted in the Parli assembly constituency, from where minister Dhananjay Munde of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is seeking re-election, an official said.

