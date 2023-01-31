Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 81,37,144, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, the health department said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: 14 Dead After Massive Blaze Engulfs Apartment in Dhanbad.

The recovery count increased by eight to touch 79,88,656, leaving the state with an active caseload of 67, it said.

Also Read | GST Collection Crosses Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Mark for the Third Time in FY 2022-23, Second Highest Collection Ever.

As per official data, the state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,62,53,644 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 8,837 in the last 24 hours, said the deparment.

A state health department bulletin said 15,105 out of 6,67,881 international passengers, who have arrived at airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24, have been subjected to RT-PCR tests for detecting coronavirus, and 29 swab samples have returned positive results.

Of these 29 coronavirus patients, 15 were from Maharashtra - seven from Mumbai, four from Pune and one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad and Sangli.

The rest were from other states - Gujarat (5), Kerala and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana (one each).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)