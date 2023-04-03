Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 248 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours with active cases standing at 3,532 in the state.

One person died due to Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra on Monday, informed the state health department. On Sunday the state reported 562 new cases of COVID-19.

The recovery rate in the state is currently standing at 98.13 per cent. A total of 79,93,613 patients have recovered out of which 203 patients were discharged on Monday.

The State Health officials also informed that RT-PCR tests are regularly being done at the airport.

The Screening of international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports has been started from December 24, 2022.

All passengers are being thermally scanned and at least 2 per cent of random samples are taken for Covid testing.

Out of 8,66,46,434 laboratory samples, 81,45,590 have tested positive for Covid-19 till Monday.

Earlier a total of 562 new cases were recorded and three deaths were confirmed for Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, high-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said. (ANI)

