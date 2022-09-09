Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 955 new cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths.

It raised the tally of infections to 81,09,397 and death toll to 1,48,284, an official from the state health department said.

There was a marginal decline in infections as the state had on Thursday reported 1,076 cases besides six fatalities.

The highest 518 new cases were recorded from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune circle at 255 cases, Nagpur (55), Nashik (53), Kolhapur (49), Akola (28), Aurangabad (17) and Latur circle (10).

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Mumbai circle and one from Aurangabad circle.

As many as 972 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening, taking the count of recoveries to 79,54,052.

The state currently has 7,061 active COVID-19 cases, of which Mumbai alone accounts for 2,085, followed by 1,721 and 1,532 cases in Pune and Thane districts.

The recovery rate of the state is 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

With 29,909 swab samples tested since previous evening, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 8,43,30,190.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 81,09,397; fresh cases 955; death toll 1,48,284; recoveries 79,54,052; active cases 7,061; total tests 8,43,30,190.

