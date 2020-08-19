Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 13,165 new COVID-19 cases, and 346 deaths on Wednesday, according to the Public Health Department of the state.

As per the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 9,011 patients were also discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recovery to 4,46,881. The total cases in the state rose to 6,28,642 and the fatalities increased to 21,033.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from the infection with 1,60,413 active cases.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,67,274 and the recoveries crossed the 2-million mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday, the country reported a single-day spike of 64,531 cases and highest-ever single-day recoveries of 60,091, added the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 1,092 fatalities were reported across the country.

The ministry stated that the COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths. (ANI)

