Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 2,544 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the tally of total positive cases in the state to 17,47,242.

According to the state health department, 3,065 people recovered from Coronavirus infection today and with the total number of recoveries to 16,15,379 in the state.

As many as 60 patients also died due to Coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total fatalities in Maharashtra to 45,974. There are 84,918 active cases in the state currently.

Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579 on Sunday. (ANI)

