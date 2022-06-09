Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 2,701 new coronavirus cases.

According to state health department, of the new cases reported, 1,765 patients were from Mumbai. The state had recorded 1,881 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday of which 1,242 were detected in Mumbai.

Maharashtra had reported one case of the B.A. 5 variant on Tuesday.

No death due to coronavirus was reported on Tuesday. The state's overall count of cases has gone up to 78,98,815 and the death toll stands at 11,47,866. The state has 9,806 active cases.

This is the biggest jump in daily COVID-19 cases seen in Maharashtra in nearly four months. The state had last reported 2,797 fresh cases on February 17.

The surge in the number of cases comes a day after the Union health ministry had asked states and UTs with the highest number of active cases -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana -- to take measures to check rise in cases.

In Maharashtra, the state government on Saturday made the use of face masks mandatory in closed public spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, and schools.

"There has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts, leading to the hike in India's active cases. Thus, we appeal to the public to wear masks in areas of surge," state health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters. (ANI)

