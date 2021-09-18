Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): Maharashtra recorded 3,391 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department release, the state has 47,919 active cases.

The release said 2,83,445 people are in home quarantine, 1,812 people in institutional quarantine and 3,841 patients were discharged today.

It said 63,28,561 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent in the state. (ANI)

