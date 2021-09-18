Mahoba (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old man, who had befriended a teenaged girl by supressing his religion, was arrested here when he barged into her house and tried to rape her when she began shunning him after coming to know of his identity, police said on Saturday.

Irshad Ali was nabbed by the 14-year-old victim's neighbours who rushed in aid to the girl after hearing her cries, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

After nabbing the accused, the Dalit girl's neighbours handed him over to the City Kotwali police which registered the FIR and arrested him, he said.

Quoting from the victim's father complaint, ASP Gautam said Irshad had befriended the girl posing as Raj but when the girl began avoiding him after coming to know of his religion, he took the arduous step of barging into the girl's house to rape her.

SHO Balram Singh said the police have booked the youth on charges of attempted rape besides various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act and the newly enacted anti-conversion law.

