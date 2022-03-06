Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 535 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 4,038. The state count of COVID-19 positive patients is now 78,68,451.

A total of 963 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 77,16,674.

Ten people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

As many as 454 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

