Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,431 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's coronavirus cases tally to 3,75,799, said the state health department.

As per the bulletin released by the state health department, there are currently 1,48,601 active cases.

With 6,044 patients discharged on Sunday, the total number of discharged patients in the state rises to 2,13,238. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 56.74 per cent.

As many as 267 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total deaths to 13,656. There are 304 deaths reported in the state due to other causes. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.63 per cent.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state stands at 19.92 per cent.

As many as 1,115 COVID-19 positive cases and 57 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Sunday with 1,361 patients recovered and discharged. The total positive cases rose to 1,09,096 including 80,238 recovered and discharged patients and 6,090 deaths, informed the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,531 including 113 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases include 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added.

With 705 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. (ANI)

