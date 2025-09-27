Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday demanded compensation and a loan waiver from the PM CARES Fund for flood-affected farmers in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut asked for Rs 50,000 per hectare from the Centre.

He said, "Regarding the dire situation in Marathwada, certain demands have been made by the Maharashtra government. We also suggest that the PM CARES Fund should be used to make Maharashtra's farmers debt-free, and assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare should be provided. If the Prime Minister does this, we will definitely welcome him to Maharashtra."

Further, Raut called for an open discussion over the flood, criticising closed-door meetings as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi in the national capital, while both the Chief Minister and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.

"We will discuss the situation of farmers in Marathwada. Call everyone, and we will also offer our suggestions. This is not something to be discussed sitting in a closed room. The entire state of Maharashtra is in mourning," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Earlier on Friday, Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the heavy rains, flood situation, and the resulting losses faced by farmers in the state. He also submitted a memorandum seeking substantial Central assistance.

Prime Minister Modi assured that the Union Government would firmly stand behind Maharashtra's farmers.

Even Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil had also demanded a compensation package of around Rs 10,000 crore to support farmers.

Atul Londhe Patil said, "Maharashtra faces a severe crisis. The central government must provide a compensation package of around Rs 10,000 crore to support farmers. Additionally, school fees for students should be waived, and the government should cover the costs associated with electricity and other essential services. They should firmly back the farmers. Restoring the previous features of farmer crop insurance is also necessary... The current Rs 2,215 crore aid is merely a mockery of the farmers."

Farmers in the Marathwada region and several other parts of Maharashtra have been adversely affected amid heavy rainfall and flood situation in the State. (ANI)

