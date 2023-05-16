Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 22 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,68,425, a state health department report said.

The death toll in the state increased to 1,48,545 as three persons died in the last 24 hours due to complications related to the viral disease, the department said.

A day earlier, the state recorded 75 cases.

Maharashtra is now left with 809 active cases.

At 18, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Monday, followed by three in the Pune circle and one in Nashik circle. Other circles like Akola, Aurangabad, Amaravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Nagpur did not report any case, the health department said.

Of the three deaths, one each died in Mumbai city, Pune city and in Satara district, the department said.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,19,071 after 74 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the report.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent. A total of 2,276 tests – 1,668 at government laboratories, 570 at private labs and 38 by self-testing kits – were conducted in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,70,97,380, the health department said.

