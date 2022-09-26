Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 256 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 81,19,601 and toll to 1,48,331, an official said.

Mumbai circle accounted for 108 of the new cases, followed by 67 in Pune, 35 in Nashik, 17 in Nagpur, 15 in Kolhapur, among other circle.

The two deaths took place in Mumbai and rural Raigad, the health official added.

He said the recovery count increased by 315 and touched 79,67,629, leaving the state with 3,641 active cases.

As per the state health department's data, the recovery rate is 89.13 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,46,98,385 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 33,035 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures: Fresh Cases 256, Total 81,19,601, Deaths 2, Total 1,48,331, Discharge 315, Total 79,67,629, Active Cases 3,641, Tests 33,035, Total 8,46,98,385.

