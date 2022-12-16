Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday reported 32 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,36,306 and the toll to 1,48,410, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was a rise from the 22 cases reported a day earlier, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 14 new cases, followed by 11 in Mumbai, four in Nashik, three in Akola and one each in Latur and Kolhapur circles, he said.

The lone death in the state took place in Pune circle, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 36 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,87,731, leaving the state with an active tally of 165.

Mumbai led with 60 active cases, followed by 52 in Pune and 12 in Thane, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,57,93,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 8,977 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

