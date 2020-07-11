Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients found on Saturday which took the case tally to 2,46,600.

With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the deathtoll crossed 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from thestate health department.

Saturday's rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before.

4,360patients were discharged on Saturday, which took to number of recovered patients to 1,36,985.

There are 99,499active cases in the state while 12,85,991people have been tested so far.

