Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): As many as seven people sustained injuries in a fire reported at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) building in Maharashtra's Raigad, said an official on Friday.

As many as 11 people are feared to be trapped inside the building, added the official.

Meanwhile, fire tenders along with a team from the National Disaster Response Force are present at the spot.

A dousing operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

