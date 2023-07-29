Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): At least six people died and 21 were injured after two luxury travel buses collided on the National Highway-6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday morning, an official said.

According to District Collector HP Tummod, six passengers were found dead, and 21 were injured in the collision between two buses in Buldana early this morning.

"The two buses collided on the National Highway-6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district today. Five of the passengers had died on the spot, while one of the passengers died in the hospital during treatment. The other injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital," the District Collector said.

This accident took place in the early morning hours on a railway bridge on NH6 in Malkapur town in the district, Police said.

One of the buses was carrying pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra to Hingoli, while the other bus was on its way from Nagpur to Nashik, they said.

The 21 people who were injured have been admitted to the district government hospital in Buldhana for treatment, they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

