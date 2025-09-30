Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): As the festive season begins, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily hike fares by 10 per cent in all its buses, except air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai buses, from October 15 to November 5, a statement said.

The Shivneri buses primarily run on the Mumbai-Pune route, while the Shivai buses operate on various intercity routes, including Thane and Nashik.

"Passengers who start their journey after midnight of October 14, i.e. October 15, will be charged at the revised fare. The carrier will have to recover the difference between the old fare and the new fare of the reserved ticket from such passengers who have made advance reservations. In short, passengers who start their journey from 00.00 hours of October 15 will be charged at the revised fare," the statement read.

"After the Diwali rush season is over, i.e. from November 6, the fare should be charged again at the original per-stage rate," it added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured help to farmers affected by flooding in Marathwada and other regions of the state due to heavy downpours.

Shinde stated that the Mahayuti government has begun providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 in cash, along with rice and wheat, to those in need of essential items in the flood-affected regions.

Reiterating the state government's stance to support farmers in times of crisis, he informed that nearly 60 lakh hectares of land have been affected by crop damage.

"Many areas have been flooded in Maharashtra, and this is a major problem for the farmers. The rains are unprecedented. At this time, the government stands with the farmers as it has done before. The cabinet discussed the issue. Given the crisis, the government will continue to help farmers. There has been crop damage to nearly 60 lakh hectares of land. In the next 2-3 days, we will have the full data of damaged crops and these things," Shinde, who is also the Shiv Sena chief, said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

"In the cabinet meeting, we also discussed that we will help farmers without paying heed to terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of the government to help farmers in such a crisis. In the coming days, we (I, Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM Ajit Dada) will sit together and take a decision for farmers (to recover damages)," he added.

The Deputy CM further discussed the loss of human lives and damage to crops, land, and houses, some of which are still underwater due to floods and heavy rains. (ANI)

