Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Commission for Child Rights Protection has submitted a complaint to the state chief electoral officer against ShivSena UBT Leader, Sushma Andhare, over her remarks on MP Ramdas Tadas's family.

In its complaint, the State Commission for Child Rights said, "I, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, wish to draw your attention to a press conference in Nagpur on Wednesday, April 11, 2024, addressed by Sushama Andhare, Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Group. During the press conference, she was accompanied by Pooja Tadas, the daughter-in-law of Ramdas Tadas, a Member of Parliament representing the Vardha Constituency and a candidate of the Mahayuti alliance. During the conference, allegations were levelled against the Tadas family."

"Sir, political allegations and counter-allegations during elections are common during the code of conduct. However, Sushma Andhare also brought the son of Pooja Tadas, who is just 17 months old. Sir, through this act, Andhare has violated the directives issued by the Election Commission of India on February 5, 2024," it added.

The commission further pointed out that according to the directives issued by the Election Commission, the use of children for any campaign-related activities such as rallies, posters, or any other promotional activities is strictly prohibited.

"It is clearly stated that political leaders and candidates should not involve children in any way in campaign activities, including holding them in their arms or taking them in vehicles or rallies. This prohibition extends to creating any political propaganda using children to criticize opposing political parties or candidates is strictly prohibited, as explicitly mentioned," it added. (ANI)

