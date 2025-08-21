Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Four workers died due to suffocation following a suspected nitrogen gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Palghar on Thursday, said police.

According to officials, the pharmaceutical company uses nitrogen gas during the medicine manufacturing process. The incident reportedly occurred due to a suspected nitrogen leak, leading to a drop in oxygen levels and causing severe suffocation among the workers.

Also Read | Stray Dog Menace: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Stray Dogs Relocation Order in Delhi-NCR on August 22.

Six workers were found critically injured at the site. All were rushed to a nearby hospital, where four were declared dead on arrival.

The remaining two are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are said to be in stable condition, police added.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow (See Pics).

The Palghar Police stated that the process of registering a case is underway and statements from witnesses are being recorded as part of the investigation.

Earlier this week, 582 passengers stranded on the Mumbai Monorail between Chembur and Bhakti Park near Mysore Colony were safely rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Among the rescued, 23 passengers who experienced suffocation were treated on-site by a doctor from the 108 ambulance service and were subsequently discharged.

Two passengers, Kismat Kumar (20) and Vivek Sonavane (28), were shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment. According to Dr Mukesh, Assistant Medical Officer (AMO), both were treated on an OPD basis and are currently stable. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)