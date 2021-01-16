Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) With the addition of 297 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the overall infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,48,809, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), rose to 6,049 with the viral disease claiming lives of six more persons, he said.

Thane district's mortality rate stands at 2.43 per cent, the official added.

He said 2,38,678 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease so far in Thane district, which took the recovery rate to 95.93 per cent. The number of active cases is 4,082.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,783 while the death toll is 1,194, the official said.

Authorities did not provide the number of coronavirus tests conducted until now in Thane and Palghar districts. PTI

